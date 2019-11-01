Enrollment begins on Nevada's new health insurance website

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevadans can begin signing up for health insurance on Friday under the state's new online marketplace.

Nevada consumers had been relying for several years on the federal HealthCare.gov website set up under former President Barack Obama's health care law. But state officials decided to transition Nevada this year to a state-run system in order to save money.

The new website, NevadaHealthLink.com, allows people to shop for, compare and sign up for health insurance for 2020.

Nevadans have until Dec. 15 to sign up for a plan that will cover them next year.