SHELTON — Competition is already heating up for Board of Aldermen seats on the November ballot.

Envision Shelton, which began as a bipartisan political action committee last September, filed paperwork Tuesday to become a slate committee.

The group then immediately put forth candidates for each ward, challenging the fully Republican eight-person Board of Aldermen.

“We are focused on the Board of Aldermen because, in a city like Shelton, that is where the power to make change is,” Envision Shelton Chair Lorraine Rossner said. “We have some very, very strong candidates who can really impact the city in a positive way.”

For voters, this means there will be Republican, Democrat and Envision Shelton lines on the November ballot. Rossner said the focus remains on the aldermen; there are no plans now to have candidates running for down ticket posts.

Republican Town Committee Chair Anthony Simonetti could not be reached for comment. Democratic Town Committee Chair David Gioiello said the DTC will be running its own set of candidates.

“Some of our candidates may be endorsed by Envision Shelton,” Gioiello said. “We will not be working with them.”

Rossner said she welcomed collaboration with both parties.

Incumbent Republican Alderman David Gidwani heads the Envision Shelton ticket, running for reelection in the First Ward under the Envision Shelton banner.

Simonetti holds the other alderman seat in the ward.

“Envision Shelton is a group of Republicans and Democrats who actually care about the city we live in,” Gidwani said. “I was not expecting the RTC to endorse me because I am the only alderman who is vocal about (Mayor Mark Lauretti).”

“People who have voted for me know I work for them,” Gidwani said.

Michele Bialek, a Democrat, is running for a Second Ward seat, which is presently represented by Eric McPherson and newly appointed member Joanna Carloni, who replaced the late Stanley Kudej.

Democrat Matt McGee and Republican Chris Jones are running in the Third Ward, which is represented now by board President John Anglace Jr., and Cris Balamaci.

Board of Education member Amanda Kilmartin and Board of Apportionment and Taxation member Michelle Laubin, both Democrats, are running in the Fourth Ward, which is currently represented by Noreen McGorty and Bernie Simons, both of whom ran unopposed two years ago.

Envision Shelton was first formed, according to its membership, to oppose charter revisions — which called for eliminating the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and increasing party maximums for elected positions — that were on the ballot last November.

In the end, residents resoundingly defeated the charter revision proposal at the ballot box.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com