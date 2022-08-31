Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 1:03 a.m.
1 of9 Electric vehicle chargers are seen in the parking lot of South El Monte High School in South El Monte, Calif., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Discounted prices, car-share programs, and a robust network of public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric vehicles affordable and convenient for people of all income levels as it phases out the sale of new gas cars by 2035. Advocates for the policy say the switch from gas- to battery-powered cars is a necessary step to reducing pollution in disadvantaged neighborhoods, but that the state make sure those residents can access the cars, too. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars.
But the state won't force automakers to participate in any equity programs designed to ensure people of all income levels can buy electric cars.
Written By
KATHLEEN RONAYNE