Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens.
Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments that would safeguard the rights of women wanting to wear Islamic-style headscarves but also protect family values from what he called the “threat of perverted currents.” It was a reference to planned amendments that could curb LGBTQ rights and discourage same-sex relationships.