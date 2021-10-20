Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa to meet in first NYC mayoral debate MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021
1 of15 New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his apartment, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa talks about newspaper clippings, police sketches and other mementos of his career hanging on a wall of his apartment, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, center, is followed by members of the Guardian Angels, a group he founded, as he campaigns during a neighborhood walk in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Eric Adams, left, the Democrat candidate for New York Mayor, poses for a photo with a supporter during a campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Eric Adams, Democrat candidate for New York Mayor, center, speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, center top, is surrounded by members of the Guardian Angels, a group he founded, as he speaks to a voter during a campaign event in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Democrat candidate for New York Mayor, Eric Adams, left, speaks to activists from VOCAL-NY during a campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A poster for Democrat candidate for New York Mayor, Eric Adams is displayed at campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Campaign posters for New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa are displayed at one of his campaign events in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Eric Adams, the Democrat candidate for New York Mayor, speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — The two men running to become New York City's next mayor will face off in their first debate Wednesday night.
Democrat Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president and a former New York City police captain, is widely expected to win the Nov. 2 election against Republican Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the 1970s-era Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.
