LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) — A man who escaped from police officers trying to serve a warrant stemming from a shooting last month has been arrested in Lenoir County, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said Ronald Sauls, Jr., 23, was arrested during an operation in La Grange which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, news outlets reported. Sauls, along with his cousin Bobby Sauls, was arrested around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.