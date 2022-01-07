Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 2:43 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Opposition politician Jawar Mohammed speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Oct. 24, 2019. Ethiopia's government on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 announced an amnesty for some of the country's most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas. Mulugeta Ayene/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.
“The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”