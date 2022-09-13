Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 4:13 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace.
Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. Parliament early this year reportedly approved an additional $1.7 billion budget for defense.