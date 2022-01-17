Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth Jan. 17, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 10:29 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.
Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.