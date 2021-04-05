European countries scramble to tamp down latest virus surge RAFAL NIEDZIELSKI and ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 3:51 p.m.
BOCHNIA, Poland (AP) — European countries scrambled Monday to tamp down a surge in COVID-19 cases and ramp up vaccinations, hoping to spare hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by the pandemic's latest deadly wave of infections.
The crush of coronavirus patients has been relentless for hospitals in Poland, where daily new infections hit records of over 35,000 on two recent days and the government ordered new restrictions to prevent large gatherings over the long Easter weekend. France’s health minister warned that the number of intensive care unit patients could match levels from a year ago.
