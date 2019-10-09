Event offers chance to meet Shelton candidates

The Shelton Community Vision Coalition (SCVC) will host a candidate “meet and greet” event on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library to provide residents with the opportunity to learn more about the mayoral and aldermanic candidates who will be on the ballot this November.

The SCVC has invited Mayor Mark Lauretti, seeking his 15th consecutive term, and his Democratic challenger John Harmon as well as First Ward Republican candidates David Gidwani and Anthony Simonetti, and First Ward Democrat candidate Paul Littlefield; Second Ward Democrat candidate Kevin Kosty, and Second Ward Republican candidates Eric McPherson and Stan Kudej; Third Ward Republican candidates John Anglace, Jr., and Cris Balamaci, and Third Ward Democrat candidates Jose Goncalves and Matt McGee; and Fourth Ward Republican candidates Noreen McGorty and Bernard Simons.

Each will be given 2 minutes to introduce themselves and speak to their top-priority issues, followed by a more casual opportunity for mingling and engaging with those in attendance.

This event is part of the larger mission of the newly-established Shelton Community Vision Coalition: to advocate for a vision of Shelton that strengthens our sense of community and links multiple generations, local businesses, public agencies, community members and leaders.

To submit a question for the candidates, email the SCVC at sheltoncvc@gmail.com.