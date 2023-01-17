Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers called on Republicans Tuesday to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility.
The move came hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn't change the law, but Republican supporters said they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public.