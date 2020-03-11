Evers appoints renewable energy leader to PSC

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers appointed an advocate for renewable energy to the Public Service Commission to replace the former Republican speaker of the state Assembly who had been appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker.

​​​​​​​​​The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) is an independent regulatory agency dedicated to serving the public interest. The agency is responsible for the regulation of Wisconsin public utilities, including those that are municipally owned, since 1907.​​​​​​

Evers announced Wednesday that he was placing Tyler Huebner to the commission effective March 17. He will serve out the remainder of Mike Huebsch's term, which expires March 2, 2021.

“Tyler has spent his entire academic and professional career focused on energy and efficiency,” Evers said in a statement. Evers called him a “passionate leader” who will work "to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for folks across our state.”

Huebner has served as the executive director of RENEW Wisconsin since 2013. The non-profit group works to promote renewable energy in the state, including programs that expand solar power, wind power, biogas, local hydropower, geothermal energy and electric vehicles.

“I understand the importance of balancing the needs of utilities and customers, while accelerating Wisconsin's transition into the 21st century,” Huebner said in a statement.