Evers assigns 'homework' to GOP-controlled Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former teacher and state superintendent of schools, assigned “homework” to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Thursday, calling on them to spend more money on combating homelessness, restrict the use of water-polluting chemicals and close a loophole that lowers property taxes for large retail stores.

Evers sent a letter to both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders outlining his priorities for the year. The Legislature is scheduled to return to work next week but be in session only a handful of days before adjourning for the session, perhaps as soon as February. Evers said in his letter that he hoped the Legislature would remain in session as long as necessary to act on the priorities he laid out.

“The people of Wisconsin elected us to show up and get to work, so I look forward to working with you in the new year to continue moving Wisconsin forward, together,” he said.

Based on how Evers and the Legislature got along during his first year in office, that is unlikely to happen.

Republicans have shown little interest in passing many of the priorities of Evers and Democrats. In his letter, Evers identified seven specific issues where proposals have already been introduced where he thought Republicans and Democrats could work together.