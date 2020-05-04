Evers, legislative leaders to meet, discuss coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers was scheduled to meet late Monday afternoon with both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss next steps in Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting comes the day before the Wisconsin Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case brought by the Republican legislative leaders seeking to block Evers' “safer at home” order that currently runs until May 26. Both Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald expressed a willingness on Friday to meet.

Republicans have been increasingly critical of Evers' approach to the COVID-19 outbreak. They, along with the state chamber of commerce, have been pushing for a more rapid reopening of the state, including possibly easing restrictions more rapidly in areas not as affected by the virus.

Evers has loosened numerous restrictions in recent days, after he extended the order. Last week 34 state parks that had been closed for three weeks were allowed to reopen and Evers also permitted businesses able to offer contactless curbside services to reopen. However, bars and restaurants remain closed to customers, other than carry out or delivery, and all schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year.