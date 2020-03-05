Evers signs bill creating 12 new circuit court branches

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin over the next three years, a move designed to help address backlogs.

Four new branches will be created in each of the next three years, starting in 2021, the first expansion of Wisconsin's court system since 2010. The director of state courts, Randy Koschnick, will assign the new judges based on need across the state. A county would have to pass a resolution in support of adding a court in order to get one.

The first four new judges would be elected in the spring of 2021 and take the bench in August of that year.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack praised the new law, saying the additional judges will help resolve lawsuits more quickly.

The bill passed the Legislature with broad bipartisan support on nearly unanimous votes.