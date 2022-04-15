Evers vetoes Republican bills on schools, COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed 28 Republican bills on Friday that would have dissolved the Milwaukee school district, prevented certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates and made it more difficult to obtain unemployment benefits.

Measures Evers vetoed also would have eliminated income and enrollment limits for the private school voucher program, limited liability for gun and ammunition manufacturers and prohibited the teaching of the concept known as critical race theory at the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System.