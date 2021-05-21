Ex-Amazon worker in Everett sues over alleged discrimination

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation.
Diana Cuervo, 40, alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station, The Daily Herald reported. Cuervo was born in Colombia.