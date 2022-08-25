Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial.

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual.

The Lewiston Republican was serving as a state representative at the time. He resigned over the allegation last year.

Von Ehlinger in April was found guilty by a jury of rape.

Reardon said in a case like von Ehlinger’s, in which the jury found beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty, he’s not “inclined to try and second-guess that jury’s decision.”

Based on those reasons, the judge denied the motion for judgment of acquittal and the motion for a new trial.

A felony rape conviction carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison in Idaho. The maximum penalty can be as high as life in prison, at the judge’s discretion.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.