Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that fired him

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana’s Republican secretary of state is embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen while also fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance.
Diego Morales’ work history has emerged as an issue in his campaign against Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. It’s largely happening outside public view as they seek support among roughly 1,800 delegates who will pick the nominee for Indiana's chief elections officer at the June 18 state Republican convention.