Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday to two years of supervised release after his prison term, court records show. U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan in New Bern, North Carolina, ordered Brewbaker to pay a $111,000 fine and report to prison in approximately three months.