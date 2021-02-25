Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault has asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

Mohamed Noor filed a petition Thursday asking the state's highest court to overturn his conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after a Court of Appeals panel upheld the jury's decision. Some legal experts say the third-degree murder charge applies only when a defendant’s actions put multiple people at risk, but the appellate panel said it can apply when a defendant’s actions are directed at one person.