Ex-cop in Taylor raid seeks partial media ban ahead of trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Kentucky police officer involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead are seeking to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process ahead of his criminal trial.
Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison is the only officer to be criminally charged for the March 2020 police raid in which the 26-year-old Taylor was fatally shot. Hankison was charged with three counts of endangerment for allegedly shooting into neighboring apartments during the raid.