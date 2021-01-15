Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 2:24 p.m.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In the summer of 2000, I was among a group of foreign correspondents, photographers and video journalists who went to England to attend a hostile environment-first aid training course.
The trainers, all former Royal Marine commandos, taught us how to gingerly probe our way out of a minefield, about booby traps and treating gunshot and shrapnel wounds. Instructors posed as casualties, complete with fake blood squirting from wounds, and assessed whether our slapping on of bandages and tourniquets would have saved lives or led to deaths.