Ex-forensic official loses bid to toss corpse abuse charges

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss corpse abuse charges against a former state forensic investigator accused of improperly handling two bodies on separate occasions.
The judge rejected defense arguments that the indictment against James Schaeffer-Patton should be dismissed because statutory language regarding abuse of a corpse is vague and “offends due process.” Judge Sheldon Rennie noted that the circumstances involved in a forensic investigator’s job may support a valid defense but do not render the law itself void.