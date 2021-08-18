Ex-head of Purdue denies responsibility for opioid crisis GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 2:09 p.m.
The former president and board chair of Purdue Pharma told a court Wednesday that he, his family and the company are not responsible for the opioid crisis in the United States.
Richard Sackler, a member of the family who owns the company, was asked whether each bears responsibility during a federal bankruptcy hearing in White Plains, New York, over whether a judge should accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits.
