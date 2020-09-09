Ex-law firm employee charged with embezzling almost $750,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former bookkeeper for a Rhode Island law firm has agreed to plead guilty to charges related to the embezzlement of nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sarah Gaulin, 39, will plead guilty to bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.

Gaulin worked for Hamel, Waxler, Allen and Collins, a personal injury law firm with an office in Providence.

She prepared and cashed firm checks made payable to herself, made out firm checks payable to her own creditors, and prepared firm checks payable to credit card companies for personal purchases, prosecutors said.

The scheme ran from January 2012 until May 2019, prosecutors said.

Gaulin also lied on a bank mortgage application and fraudulently collected nearly $20,000 in temporary disability insurance payments while she continued to work, prosecutors said.

An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.