Ex-officer's trial in woman's 2018 death ends in mistrial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former Ohio vice squad officer charged in the death of a woman he shot while working undercover almost four years ago.
Jurors in Franklin County deliberated for about 10 hours over three days but were unable to reach a verdict on the charges against Andrew Mitchell, 58. Prosecutors declined comment Friday on whether they planned to seek a retrial of the former Columbus police vice officer, saying the case was not yet fully adjudicated.