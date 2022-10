NEW YORK (AP) — Bolivia's former interior minister pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to launder bribes that a Florida-based company paid him in exchange for helping it secure a contract to provide tear gas to the Bolivian government, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

Arturo Murillo, 58, who was arrested last year in the U.S., received at least $532,000 in bribe payments. He served on former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez's government.