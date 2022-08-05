Ex-lieutenant arrested in library officer's shooting death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police lieutenant has been arrested after police say he fatally shot a fellow law enforcement officer Thursday during a training exercise at a Washington D.C. library.
Jesse Porter was at the end of a training exercise at a library in the district’s Anacostia neighborhood Thursday afternoon when he fired a weapon that struck 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday. The library officer was then rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.