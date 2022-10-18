Ex-politician held in Vegas reporter slaying to stay jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local judge rejected a former elected official’s bid Tuesday to be freed from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence that he killed a veteran Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
Ex-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood in court with his shackled hands clasped tightly, appearing to plead silently for freedom while his defense attorney, Edward Kane, argued that Telles was “a danger to no one” and would show up for future court appearances.