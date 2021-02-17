Ex-presidential hopeful faces trial in Belarus Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 8:01 a.m.
1 of6 Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, sits inside a cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Babariko, who had aspired to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election last August, has been jailed since May on money laundering and tax evasion charges that he has rejected as politically driven. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, sits inside a cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Babariko, who had aspired to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election last August, has been jailed since May on money laundering and tax evasion charges that he has rejected as politically driven. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, gestures a heart symbol sitting in a cage in a court room in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Babariko, who had aspired to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election last August, has been jailed since May on money laundering and tax evasion charges that he has rejected as politically driven. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends the All-Belarus People's Assembly in Minsk, Belarus. Authorities have raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists in the latest move aimed at squelching a wave of demonstrations against Lukashenko. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus's highest court on Wednesday opened a trial of a bank executive who had aspired to challenge the country's authoritarian president in last year's vote but was blocked from running due to criminal charges that he rejected as political.
Viktor Babariko, the former head of Russia-owned Belgazprombank, has been jailed since June on corruption and money laundering charges. He has dismissed the accusations, saying they were intended to prevent him from running against President Alexander Lukashenko.