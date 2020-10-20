Ex-student teacher gets prison for nude photos to students

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A former student teacher in southwestern Missouri has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending nude photographs of herself to three 13-year-old male students of hers back in 2017.

Emily Edson, 39, was sentenced last week to four years for each of three counts of sexual misconduct with a child and one count of promoting child pornography, the Joplin Globe reported. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Edson had pleaded guilty to the charges. In exchange for her plea, more serious charges of sexual enticement and child pornography counts were dropped.

Prosecutors accused Edson of sending nude photos of herself to the boys, who were students at at Lamar Middle School where she worked, and of asking one of the boys to have sex with her several times.