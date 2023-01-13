Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy who taught at the prestigious prep school for nearly three decades was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016.
Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 62, also must complete a sexual offender program, register as a sex offender upon release, and is banned from any contact with the former student or her family. He pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to three felonies and one misdemeanor.