Ex-teacher who stole $54K from Iowa teachers union sentenced

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A former Waterloo teacher who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the local teachers union to feed a gambling habit was sentenced Friday to eight months in federal prison.

Anthony Dehl, 59, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release. Dehl pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Dehl took more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years, when he was the union’s treasurer, withdrawing most of it at a local casino. Investigators said Dehl concealed his scheme by submitting false treasurer reports and other yearly reports to the organization.

Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.