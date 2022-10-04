Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.
In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15.