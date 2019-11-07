Exhibit celebrating military dogs' heroism travels to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A traveling exhibit celebrating the service and heroism of military working dogs and the sacrifices they make during battle will be displayed at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Ohio.

The exhibit titled "Canine Warriors — Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You" features wooden sculptures of eight Wounded Warrior Dogs and four Canine War Dogs. It will go on display Friday at the museum in Dayton.

Ohio craftsman James Mellick designed the exhibit to also be symbolic of the wounds suffered by military dogs in battle and to raise awareness of their needs.

The exhibit will also feature art depicting working military dogs from the Air Force Art Program.

It will remain at the museum through Jan. 31.