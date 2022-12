SHELTON — Plans to expand a commercial building off Forest Parkway are one step closer to reality.

The Inland Wetlands Commission, at its meeting Thursday, approved R.D. Scinto, Inc.’s plans to construct a 43,000-square-foot addition to the already existing commercial flex space at 15 Forest Parkway.

The proposed work also includes expansion and improvement of the parking lot. On the site currently is an existing one-story commercial warehouse building and asphalt parking area.

According to the plans filed with the Inland Wetlands Commission, the building addition and new parking areas will replace some existing paved and wooded areas on site. The existing driveway entrance into the parking lot will be maintained.

The project site area will encompass approximately 3 acres of the lot. Generally, the site slopes from east to west towards an existing wetlands area located in the southern portion of the lot.

According to the plans, the proposed project seeks to develop a portion of the existing wetlands area and will create new wetlands areas to compensate for this.