Expect delays on Shelton’s Nells Rock Road Aug. 28

The city’s public works department will begin to apply a sealant to Nells Rock Road on Wednesday, Aug. 28, beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting. There will be delays. If possible, it is advised to seek an alternate route. Flaggers will be on the scene.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, Lane Street will be closed at Huntington Street. Access will be by way of the detour from Wesley Drive onto Lane Street for the foreseeable future. Work on the Lane Street Bridge bypass road, which began the week of July 15 continues. Residents are asked to be aware of the construction activities for your safety.