Experts: Georgia vaccine woes at least partly self-inflicted

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for shots are to blame in part for the state's dismal COVID-19 inoculation rate, health experts say.
Georgia ranks dead last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly a third of the doses delivered to the state are still awaiting injection, second worst among states according to CDC numbers.