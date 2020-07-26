Experts warn of home pool drowning risks during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State officials are warning of child drowning risks associated with home pools as beaches and public pools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many families are using above ground or inflatable pools because of the closures.

The State Fire Marshal and Department of Children and Family Services have offered up several safety tips, including emptying inflatable pools right after use and storing them upside down. They also recommend installing fences around pools with self-closing and self-latching gates.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic many people have chosen to install pools or purchase a pop-up pool for their yards this summer. Installing a pool requires a need for parents to keep a closer eye on their children,” State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said in a statement. “It is also essential to take the proper steps to keep the pool secured and restrict access to prevent injuries and drownings from occurring,”

In 2019, 22 children under the age of 18 died because of an accidental drowning, of which 10 involved pools, according to state officials.