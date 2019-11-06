https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Extra-money-for-Warren-County-project-not-approved-14813277.php
Extra money for Warren County project not approved
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A proposal to spend an additional $3.5 million to build a Warren County courthouse and justice center has fallen short of approval.
Officials say nearly 56% of voters supported the measure Tuesday, but it needed 60% of the votes to pass.
Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock says the result disappointed him, but the project still will go back out to bid in January.
Voters approved $29.9 million for the courthouse and justice center in August 2018. The project has been stalled since construction bids came back $7 million over budget.
The old courthouse and jail have been torn down.
