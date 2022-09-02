Extremist lawmaker surges ahead of elections in Israel TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 2:26 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, center, surrounded by right wing activists with Israeli flags, speaks to the media as they gather for a march in Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics, is surging in the polls ahead of November’s parliamentary elections. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir is taken from the plenum before the vote on a bill to dissolve parliament, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics, is surging in the polls ahead of November’s parliamentary elections. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Israeli police officers escort lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, center, and a group of Jewish men as they visit the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the annual mourning ritual of Tisha B'Av (the ninth of Av) a day of fasting and a memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient Jerusalem temples, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics, is surging in the polls ahead of November’s parliamentary elections. Mahmoud Illean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, center, protests against the release of a Palestinian prisoner who was on a hunger strike, outside Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics, is surging in the polls ahead of November's parliamentary elections. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues “terrorists.” He wants to deport his political opponents, and in his youth, his views were so extreme that the army banned him from compulsory military service.
Yet today, the populist lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics is surging ahead in the polls ahead of November elections. He has received the blessing of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is poised to emerge as a major force that could propel the onetime premier back to power.
