Extrication needed at Rt. 8 accident

Shelton fire and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday, Dec. 30, on Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13 causing major traffic problems all morning.

A two-vehicle accident on Route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13 closed all or part of the southbound roadway for some three hours Monday, Dec. 30, causing major traffic congestion.

State police were joined by Shelton fire and emergency crews on the scene of the accident, which occurred about 8 a.m. The first arriving fire units found a two-car accident with heavy damage to both vehicles, and one occupant requiring extrication.

“The crew from Squad 1 utilized the Jaws of Life to remove the drivers side door of one of the vehicles to free the occupant,” said Shelton Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan. “The crew from Rescue 30 assisted EMS with patient removal from the other vehicle.”

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Huntington Fire Co. 3 responded to the scene. Plavcan said both patients were transported to Bridgeport area hospitals by Shelton EMS and Valley Emergency Medical Services. The accident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police Troop I.

The state Department of Transportation reported at 8:53 a.m. that the closure had caused significant traffic problems, with it taking 75 minutes to travel eight miles from Route 34 in Derby to the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull. Only minutes later, the state DOT said the delays were worse, with it taking 85 minutes to travel eight miles

One southbound lane has reopened at 9 a.m., with the road completely reopened at 11 a.m.

