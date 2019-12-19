ExxonMobil announces expansion plans in 2 Wyoming counties

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A Texas-based oil and gas company has announced plans to expand its carbon dioxide capture facilities in two southwestern Wyoming counties bringing money and jobs to the region.

ExxonMobil officials announced the plans Tuesday at a Sweetwater County Commission regular meeting, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reported Tuesday.

The company is applying for a permit to build and operate the Labarge Carbon Capture Project at two existing facilities in Lincoln County and Sweetwater County, officials said.

The $260 million project would install equipment capturing low pressure carbon dioxide to increase the pressure for sale and also to facilitate the disposal of excess chemicals, company officials said.

Construction of the equipment is expected to begin in August 2020, be completed by October 2022 and start operating by December 2022, according to a tentative schedule.

The project would employ about 400 workers with 11 new permanent positions, officials said. Construction could bring sales and use tax revenue at about $3.2 million in Sweetwater County and $3.9 million in Lincoln County, officials said.

A second phase of the project is in the early phase and could cost an additional $300 million, company officials said.