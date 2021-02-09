FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three correctional officers are on leave as the FBI helps to investigate a prison altercation that hospitalized two officers and two inmates, including a well-known prison rights activist, the Alabama prison system said Monday.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said the incident occurred between staff and inmates at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Jan. 30. The two officers suffered stab wounds and Robert Earl Council and Ephan Moore, both inmates at the prison, were transported to hospitals for treatment for their injuries, the prison system said.