Shelton Fire Department / Contributed photo

SHELTON — No one was injured Thursday in a bathroom fire in a second-floor apartment located above Pasta Fina on Howe Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on the 600 block of Howe Avenue about 11:50 a.m. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said when units arrived, the fire was visible from a window on the second floor.