FDA issues emergency-use authorization for U of I COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it has authorized the emergency use of a COVID-19 saliva test developed by the University of Illinois.

Despite the lack of FDA approval until Monday, officials said the test, known as covidSHIELD, has been used more than 1.5 million times at the university’s campuses in Urbana, Springfield and Chicago. University officials also said that because the test had been properly lab-certified, dozens of organizations around the world were sold the test, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, American University and a Toyota plant in Kentucky.