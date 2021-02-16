FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts EUGENE GARCIA and JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 3:51 p.m.
1 of14 Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Motorists wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a federally-run vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A National Guardsman walks across a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site as motorists wait to get their vaccine on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site is seen on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Members of the National Guard gather at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A Home Depot parking lot is covered in snow in the Westbury neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A pedestrian crosses Market Street during a snow storm in downtown St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The brutally cold weather is expected to continue through Saturday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) David Carson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
FEMA opened its first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Tuesday, setting up in Los Angeles and Oakland as part of an effort by the Biden administration to get shots into arms more quickly and reach minority communities hit hard by the outbreak.
Snowy and icy weather across much of the U.S., meanwhile, forced the cancellation of some vaccination events and threatened to disrupt vaccine deliveries over the next few days. Houston’s public health agency lost power and had to scramble to give out thousands of shots before they spoiled.
