MONROE — Veterans from throughout Fairfield County put on their walking shoes Saturday and helped raise $1,500 for The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The veterans participated in the 25th American Legion 3rd District of Connecticut's Kids Walk at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe. Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 of Monroe helped sponsor the event.